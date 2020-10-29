Latifur Rahman: An exemplar of ethical and patriotic business

Latfiur Rahman’s reputation for honesty and integrity were unrivalled and he was universally respected for upholding the highest ethical standards in business. He is one of the few entrepreneurs who have contributed to the economic and social advancement of the country by setting up business houses. He showed that it is possible to do business here and take the nation forward by maintaining a high ethical standard.

As a superior, says Latifur’s eldest daughter Simeen Rahman, now MD and CEO of Transcom Distribution Company Ltd. that her father was an entirely different person.

"When we first joined work he told us in very clear terms that we would not get any extra favours just because we were the chairman's children; we would get a salary and the ground rules would be the same as for any other employee of the company and we would be rewarded only if we deserved it."

He believed and was committed to the ideal that a democracy needs a free and independent press. This led to his very critical role in the creation of the two newspapers The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, both recognised universally as the most independent newspapers in the country.

He was uncompromising in principles, ideals and integrity, even if this would go against his own interest. He had been harassed many times for being the owner of the country's leading English and Bangla dailies; but he never gave into any kind of pressure.

Unlike many industrialists in the country, Rahman believed that all industries should have labour unions. He thinks it is important that every industry has an elected Collective Bargaining Association (CBA).