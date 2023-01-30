SIBL's chairman, additional MD stepped down

The bank said the rate of their defaulted loans is 5 per cent. However, the percentage stands more than 23 if it is counted as per the report of Bangladesh Bank’s inspection.

A source of the bank said the two quitted top officials no longer want to take the responsibility of the irregularities taking place in the bank. That’s why the group dropped their names from their favourite list. In such circumstances, they tendered their resignation letters.

It is learnt that the decision over their resignation will be made at the next meeting of the bank.