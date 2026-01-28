Banks seek travel ban on loan defaulters, want names and photos made public

Banks have demanded a set of reforms to tackle the growing crisis of defaulted loans in the banking sector.

The demands were raised by the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB), an organisation of bank chief executives.

The organisation has made a proposal to Bangladesh Bank that loan defaulters should not be allowed to travel abroad without court approval.

At the same time, it has sought permission to publish the names and photos of loan defaulters. It has also demanded that loan defaulters be barred from contesting elections of any business organisation.

As a follow-up to a meeting with Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur on 12 November last year, ABB has submitted this detailed proposal.

The main objective of the proposals is to reduce defaulted loans and increase cash recovery.

ABB has raised a number of demands to curb defaulted loans. The demands were made in a letter signed by ABB chairman and City Bank managing director Masrur Arefin. The letter has been sent to Bangladesh Bank.