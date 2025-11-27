Default loan increases to Tk 6.5 trillion

More than one-third of all loans disbursed by banks in the country are now in default, with total defaulted loans reaching nearly Tk 6.5 trillion.

Until last September, the total amount of loans disbursed in the banking sector stood at Tk 18.04 trillion, of which 35.73 per cent is now in default. This information was stated in the updated report of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday.

Bankers say that the tendency to understate default loans in the banking sector during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government no longer exists. As a result, the actual picture of non-performing loans is emerging. According to them, the volume of non-performing loans will increase further after some time.

In January 2009, when the Awami League-led alliance government was formed, the amount of default loans stood at Tk 224.81 billion.

Bangladesh Bank calculates default loans on a quarterly basis. In June, non-performing loans stood at Tk 6,083.46 billion. Over a span of three months, the amount increased by Tk 361.69 billion.