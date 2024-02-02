Fraud alert for WellxPay users in Bangladesh

A fintech company called WellxPay has apparently set up financial traps in Bangladesh, with false claims of having the due license from the central bank and formal engagement with prominent personalities and institutions.

The company told different foreign media outlets that it received the Payment Service Operator (PSO) license from the Bangladesh Bank and signed an agreement with leading mobile financial service (MFS) provider bKash. Besides, noted tech entrepreneur Sonia Bashir Kabir is the founder and managing director of the company.