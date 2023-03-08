NBR looks for big house-owners in districts to get new taxpayers

The pre-budget meeting was attended by the leaders of Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), PWC and ERG, Snehashish and Mahmud Company, and SME Foundation.

The NBR chairman said that it is not wise to take tough stance against those potential taxpayers who are still out of the tax net, rather it would be wise to change the scenario gradually.

He further said that the revenue board has a plan to set up a tax museum to create awareness among the common people. Once established, the youths of the country would be able to visit the museum and thus would be able to make their guardians aware in paying tax.

About the revenue expenditure of the NBR, Muneem said although they are giving tax exemptions in various sectors every year through issuing SROs, there is a need to come out of such culture. “But, it’s not easy to do that in one go, rather we need to come out of such culture in phases through framing long-term work plan.”