LPG price falls again

The new rate of LPG gas will be in effect from 6:00 pm Monday. The price of 12-kg cylinders of LPG has been fixed at Tk 1,363 for the month of June, which was Tk 1,393 in April. The 12-kg cylinders of LPG are mainly used in households.

The new LPG price was announced in a press conference at the BERC office in Dhaka today, Monday. The agency adjusts LPG prices every month.

The BERC has been adjusting the LPG prices every month since 2021. Propane and butane, two key ingredients of LPG, are imported from different countries.