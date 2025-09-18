Remittance: 3 Bangladeshi banks in trouble as Singaporean bank suspends cash receipt

Half of the Bangladeshi expatriates working in Singapore deposit their remittances in cash. These funds are first deposited with remittance houses, then channelled through local banks to Bangladesh.

However, DBS Bank in Singapore has recently announced it will no longer accept cash remittances, a decision which has raised fears of a paralysis in formal remittance inflows from Singapore.

This has put three Bangladeshi banks operating there in serious difficulty.

Bangladesh Bank, however, intervened immediately to keep official channels functioning. Following its request, DBS agreed to continue accepting cash deposits until 31 October.

The bank cited anti–money laundering compliance as the reason behind its move. The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) has urged that the matter be addressed without delay.