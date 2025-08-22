Bank profits plummet

The net profits of the country’s banking sector have taken a major hit. In 2024, the combined net profit of banks fell by nearly Tk 27 billion (2,700 crore), or 18 per cent, compared to the previous year. However, during the same year, banks’ interest income rose by 24 per cent and investment income by 30 per cent. In this period, three local and foreign banks each recorded net profits of Tk 10 billion (1,000 crore), while one foreign-sector bank set a record with net profit of Tk 30 billion (3,000 crore).

Last year, when close business associates of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina defaulted on loans and the banks under their control incurred large losses, the overall net profit of the sector came under strain. This scenario of profits and losses in state-owned, private, and multinational banks has been revealed in a Bangladesh Bank report.

Net profit is calculated after setting aside security provisions against loans and paying corporate tax. Banks are now taking eight more months even after the year-end to complete this process, because net profit figures must be approved at the annual general meeting.