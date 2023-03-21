Whose interest ‘cousin’ directors serve at private banks

The rules of appointing independent directors in the bank were introduced to protect the interest of the depositors and all banks have appointed independent chairman as per this rule.

However, the bankers themselves are calling them ‘the cousins’ (relatives). It means that they (directors) are close to the owners. And in most of the cases they are serving the interest of the owners.

As a result, questions have been raised regarding the role of the independent bank directors. Despite having an independent director, several banks disbursed loans to several companies which exist only on papers.

Now, these banks are facing a liquidity crisis. Therefore, instead of being relieved after the appointment of independent directors, the depositors have become more anxious. The entire banking sector has been affected by this. Over all, the discussion on who are being appointed as the independent directors of the banks has started again.