Exports see 19pc growth in October

The quantity of export was 530 million kilogram in last July, 570 kilogram in August and 580 million kilogram in September. The exports rose to 590 million in October. In total, 2.23 billion kilograms of goods were exported in the first four months of the current fiscal year, which was 2.19 billion in the same period the previous year.

Bangladesh Bank released the balance of payments data on the basis of actual commodity exports last July resulting in disclosure of a huge discrepancy in the exports.

At that time, the central Bank stated that Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) had been publishing export data for a long time, but the income was not coming to the country.

This discrepancy raised questions among local and foreign organisations. An assessment found that the export data was shown inflated. A decision was made to prepare export data based on actual earnings.

Following the revelation of significant discrepancies, EPB paused publishing the data. Last month, the EPB revealed that goods worth USD 11.37 billion were exported from the country in the first three months of the current fiscal year while the amount was USD 10.82 in the corresponding period of the last year.