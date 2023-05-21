Decision on onion import in 2-3 days: Agriculture minister

Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque has said that the decision regarding onion import will be taken within two to three days based on the market situation, reports UNB.

He said this while speaking to newspersons at his office in the secretariat on Sunday.

Abdur Razzaque said, “I know that all middle-class and limited-income people are suffering. The price of onion should not be Tk 80 per kg. At the policy level, we are putting emphasis on the interests of our local farmers.”