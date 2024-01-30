Bangladesh garments gain foothold in new markets

Bangladesh has been trying to diversify the export and market of readymade garments (RMG) for over a decade. Though the country has yet to see success, it has made progress.

Currently, several companies export value-added or premium segment diversified RMG products. Again, the country has started reducing heavy dependence on traditional markets, as well as increased share in new markets, thus, a new wave of transformation has hit the RMG industry.

The European Union, including the UK markets, shared 58.90 per cent of Bangladesh’s total RMG exports in 2009 while the US and Canada shared 28.70 per cent and 4.86 per cent respectively. That means traditional markets were the destination of 92 per cent of the total exports while new makers have it 7 per cent only.

Share of new markets rose to 18.72 per cent over the one-and-half decades, reducing heavy dependency on traditional markets. The US market share decreased to 17.46 per cent from 28.70 per cent and Canada maker share to 3.19 per cent from 4.86 per cent. The EU market shares did not change much, but the share of the UK markets increased during this period.