3m more to fall into extreme poverty in Bangladesh: World Bank

Inflation has remained above 10 per cent for more than a year, while wage growth did not rise at a similar pace. As a result, the real income of general people has been declining.

When the people’s wage increases do not match inflation, their purchasing power falls. In Bangladesh, the wage growth has been lower than inflation for the past three years and three months. According to BBS data, wage growth last outpaced inflation in January 2022. Since then, actual incomes have consistently declined, particularly for those below the poverty line.

In January 2022, inflation was recorded at 5.86 per cent, while the wage growth rate was 5.92 per cent. In March this year, inflation was 9.35 per cent against a wage growth rate of 8.15 per cent.

Inflation acts like an invisible tax. When the prices of essential goods rise without a corresponding increase in income, people are forced to cut back on basic necessities or take on debt. People’s sufferings exacerbate when inflation outpaces their wage growth. When the actual income declines, people fall below the poverty line.