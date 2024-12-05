Bangladesh-India border: Trade at 4 customs stations shut

Import and export through four customs stations between Bangladesh and India remains shut due to demonstrations on the border.

However, trade at the country’s main land ports remains almost normal. Passenger movement between the two countries through the land ports significantly decreased as India suspended issuance of visas due to the changed political situation after 5 August.

The closed customs stations are: Chatlapur and Batuli in Moulvibazar, and Zakiganj and Sheola in Sylhet.

Import and export activities have been suspended at Chatlapur since 27 November and at Batuli since 28 November. Zakiganj and Sheola have been shut down since last Monday.

Meanwhile, imports from India have decreased through the land ports since 5 August though exports from Bangladesh to India have slightly increased.