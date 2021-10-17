10 out of 15 payment gateways operate without approval

Several payment services operators (PSOs) started operation in Bangladesh to meet the demand of customers and merchants.

The Bangladesh Bank updated the Payment and Settlement System Regulations in 2014.

SSLCOMMERZ received the first license under the regulation in 2016 and four more PSOs were approved later.

At least 10 other PSOs are also providing services without approval. Foster Payments is one of the gateways where money of the several e-commerce platforms including Qcoom remains stuck.