NRB Bank MD resigns due to pressure of 'anonymous loans'

The managing director (MD) of NRB Bank, Mamun Mahmood Shah, has recently stepped down from his position, nearly two weeks before completion of his tenure in the office.

In the previous year, four other banks witnessed resignations of their MDs, while the central bank reinstated the resigning MDs to their positions in three of the cases.

According to reliable sources at NRB Bank, the bank sanctioned a number of loan applications in the last few months in the face of pressure from some directors. And the loans went irregular.