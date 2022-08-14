Guidelines on digital, social media, OTT should be useful, not intimidating

The guidelines government is about to employ in regulating social media and OTT platforms, that should not be aimed at intimidation. The clauses there are in these policies or regulations, won’t be easy for the trade and they will impede citizens’ freedom of expression.

So, it will be better to advance in a way that will be useful in moving this sector forward, instead of imposing any hard and fast rule right at the beginning.

Such call came from a seminar organised by the apex body of businessmen FBCCI at their office in the capital’s Motijheel area on Saturday.

The seminar titled ‘The Need to Strike the Right Balance’ was on the draft of "The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Regulation For Digital, Social Media And OTT Platforms 2021," and the draft of information ministry’s ‘OTT content-based service provision and Management Policy 2021’.