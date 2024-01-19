Reasons behind high price of rice in Chattogram

The price of rice has surged in Chattogram, with wholesale traders charging Tk 150 to 200 in extra for each sack (50 kgs) of rice, and retailers increasing the price by Tk 4 to 7 per kilogram (kg).

Traders attributed the rising prices to the high cost for paddy and hoarding by some corporate companies. According to the millers and traders, the price of paddy has increased by at least Tk 100-150 to Tk 1200 per maund immediately after the 12th parliamentary election, leading to a rise in rice prices at the mills.