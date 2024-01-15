Sudden spike in rice prices 

Rice prices have started to rise suddenly in retail and wholesale markets across the country.

The traders attributed the hike to the millers raising the price at the beginning of the year, while the mill owners and wholesale traders claimed the low supply pulled up the price.

It was learnt through visits to different markets in Dhaka and major mokams (wholesale markets) of the country that the price went up by Tk 2 to Tk 6 per kg over the past two weeks.