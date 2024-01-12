Vegetables remain pricey, though its a peak season

Generally, a variety of vegetables hits the market in the winter season and the prices remain relatively lower. Contrary to the trend, vegetable prices have been high even in the second week of January. The price chart is still maintaining an upward trend, instead of falling down.

It was learnt through visits to the Moghbazar, Malibagh, and Rampura markets and conversations with concerned individuals on Thursday that potatoes were selling at Tk 60 to 70 per kg, while brinjals at Tk 100 to 120 per kg. Each large-sized bottle gourd was selling at Tk 100, with scopes of price negotiation by around Tk 10 in some cases.

Tomatoes were selling at Tk 60 to 90 per kg and beans at Tk 70 to 90 per kg.