Food inflation drops below 10pc in Dec, non-food inflation rises

The overall food inflation of the country dropped below 10 per cent in December last year while non-food inflation rose slightly during this period, according to the latest data of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
Data from BBS shows the overall inflation dropped to 9.41 per cent in December last, which was 9.93 per cent and 9.49 per cent in October and November last year respectively. In December, overall inflation was 9.48 per cent in the rural areas and 9.15 per cent in the city.
According to BBS, food inflation in the country fell to 9.58 per cent in December last year from 10.76 per cent in November. Food inflation rose 12-year-high to 12.56 per cent in October last year.
Food inflation was 9.66 per cent in the rural areas and 9.46 per cent in the city in December last year.
The overall non-food inflation rose to 8.52 per cent in December from 8.16 per cent in November last year. Non-food inflation was 8.41 per cent in the rural areas and 8.39 per cent in the city, according to BBS.