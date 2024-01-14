Food inflation drops below 10pc in Dec, non-food inflation rises

The overall food inflation of the country dropped below 10 per cent in December last year while non-food inflation rose slightly during this period, according to the latest data of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Data from BBS shows the overall inflation dropped to 9.41 per cent in December last, which was 9.93 per cent and 9.49 per cent in October and November last year respectively. In December, overall inflation was 9.48 per cent in the rural areas and 9.15 per cent in the city.