Green coconut price hits century in Bagerhat

When the whole country has been experiencing extreme heat for more than two weeks at a stretch, the price of a medium sized green coconut has crossed Tk 100 in Bagerhat, the southern district which is known as one of the largest producers of coconuts in the country.

The sellers say the demand of green coconuts is high especially as those fasting enjoy a a sip of cool 'daber pani' during the Iftar. But the supply of green coconut is less than the demand. That’s why the price has increased.

Refuting this, buyers allege the retailers have simply taken advantage of th situation and increased the price.