Govt to sell loss-making entities of Beximco 

The government has taken a decision to sell the ownership of 16 loss-making garment companies of the Beximco Group, in addition to shutting down some other companies. Only profitable ones, including the Beximco Pharmaceuticals, will remain operational.

This decision was made in a meeting of an 11-member advisory committee formed by the interim government.

According to official data, there are 169 companies in total under the Beximco Group, where some 32 are garment sector companies. The government decided to sell 16 of the garment sector companies, and shut down the other loss-making companies after compensating staff with three months’ salary.