Eighteen more Covid-19 related deaths were reported at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, UNB reports.

Of the new fatalities, 12 tested positive for Covid-19, five had the symptoms but had not been tested or were not in possession of their test result, while one was receiving treatment at the unit despite a negative test result. Rapid antigen tests being used in the district can often throw up false negative results.