Remittance inflow sees 21.83pc growth in October
Expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$2.40 billion remittances in October, 2024 which was 21.83 per cent higher than the corresponding month of the previous year.
The country received $1.97 billion from overseas workers in October 2023, according to the central bank data.
During July to October in the current 2024-25 fiscal year, expatriate Bangladeshis sent $8.93 billion remittances against $6.87 billion for the same period of the previous fiscal.
Earlier in September, 2024, remittances stood at $2.4 billion.