Eggs to be imported from India, what will the prices be?

Six firms that secure the commerce ministry’s permission to import 40 million eggs will mainly bring eggs from India. However, those firms are trying to import eggs from Indonesia and Azerbaijan.

The importing firms said they could sell imported eggs at a price lower than Tk 10 a piece in the local markets, but it may take a week for the eggs to arrive from India.

Tiger Trading secured the permit to import 10 million eggs. Its owner Saifur Rahman told Prothom Alo they do not think that it would be profitable importing eggs from countries other than India.