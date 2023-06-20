Apparel exports to US tumble, EU, UK, Canadian markets shine 

Defying the worldwide inflationary pressure, Bangladesh has registered a significant growth in its apparel exports to the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK) and Canada.

The scenario is in contrast for the United States (US) as exports to the largest destination of Bangladeshi garments tumbled down by 5.07 per cent in the first 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year 2022-23, according to the Export Promotion Bureau.

The US procured apparel products worth USD 7.73 billion from Bangladesh in the first 11 months of FY23, when the exports were USD 8.15 billion in the previous year’s corresponding period.