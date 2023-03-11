Invest in Bangladesh to help it become developed country by 2041: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Saturday urged global businessmen and investors to invest in Bangladesh to join hands in making a smooth journey of transforming Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and smart country by 2041.

"Bangladesh is always ready to welcome you (global business community) here, invest in Bangladesh considering it your own country," she said while inaugurating the three-day ‘Bangladesh Business Summit 2023’.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) organised the summit at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital to commemorate FBCCI’s golden jubilee.

The foreign ministry, commerce ministry and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) partnered with FBCCI to organise the summit.

Welcoming the business persons attending the summit, the prime minister said, "I call upon you all to join us on the journey of turning Bangladesh into a high income generating, developed, prosperous, innovative an smart country by 2041."