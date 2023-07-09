Remittance from the US rises, share of Saudi shrinks

Some analysts attributed the development to the role of hundi, while others suggest a potential connection with money laundering, speculating that laundered money might be coming back in the form of remittance earning.

Also, the authorities pay a 2.5 per cent incentive for bringing expatriate income, which may have a role in the growing remittance.

According to economic review-2023 and Bangladesh Bank, the US is now the second top source of expatriate income for the country, following Saudi Arabia. The top five sources of remittance earning are Saudi Arabia, the US, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Kuwait.

The five countries collectively accounted for nearly 65 per cent of remittance the country received in fiscal year 2022-23. However, the income from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait experienced a decline in the last year compared to the previous financial year, while the remaining three sources saw a rise.

In fiscal year 2012-13, about 26 per cent of total expatriate income was generated from Saudi Arabia but the share plunged to 17.5 per cent in FY23. On the flip side, the share of the US increased from 13 per cent to around 16.3 per cent over the same period.