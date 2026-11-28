Gold prices have once again crossed Tk 200,000 per bhori in Bangladesh. Prices rose on Saturday morning, pushing the rate above the threshold again.

Gold prices in the domestic market have been fluctuating, with prices falling on two days and rising on five days over the past seven days. Today, Saturday, the price of gold increased by as much as Tk 2,624 per bhori.

As a result, the price of 22-carat gold, the highest-quality category available in the market, has reached Tk 201,554 per bhori.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) announced the latest price increase on Saturday morning. Gold prices rose by Tk 1,050 yesterday, Friday. They also increased by up to Tk 1,050 on Thursday. This means prices have risen by as much as Tk 4,724 per bhori in just three days.