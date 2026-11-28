Gold price rises above Tk 200,000 per bhori again, increased by Tk 4,724 in 3 days
Gold prices have once again crossed Tk 200,000 per bhori in Bangladesh. Prices rose on Saturday morning, pushing the rate above the threshold again.
Gold prices in the domestic market have been fluctuating, with prices falling on two days and rising on five days over the past seven days. Today, Saturday, the price of gold increased by as much as Tk 2,624 per bhori.
As a result, the price of 22-carat gold, the highest-quality category available in the market, has reached Tk 201,554 per bhori.
The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) announced the latest price increase on Saturday morning. Gold prices rose by Tk 1,050 yesterday, Friday. They also increased by up to Tk 1,050 on Thursday. This means prices have risen by as much as Tk 4,724 per bhori in just three days.
Following Saturday’s increase, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Tk 201,554 per bhori. The price of 21-carat gold is Tk 192,514, while 18-carat gold costs Tk 165,337. Gold sold under the traditional method costs Tk 134,778 per bhori.
Before Saturday’s increase, the prices stood at Tk 198,930 per bhori for 22-carat gold, Tk 190,007 for 21-carat gold, Tk 163,238 for 18-carat gold and Tk 133,028 for gold sold under the traditional method.
The prices already include VAT of Tk 2,500 per bhori. Therefore, buyers will not have to pay VAT separately.
Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged despite the increase in gold prices. Including VAT, one bhori of 22-carat silver costs Tk 3,033. The price of 21-carat silver stands at Tk 2,916 per bhori.
Gold prices rise in the global market
Gold prices rose in the international market on Friday. After several days of declines, investors began taking advantage of lower prices to buy gold, driving prices upwards.
At the same time, the US dollar's upward momentum eased somewhat and stability returned to the stock market, further increasing investors' interest in gold.
According to a Reuters report, many investors had been looking for opportunities to buy gold at lower prices following the recent decline. This trend gained momentum yesterday, Friday pushing international gold prices up by more than three per cent at one point.
However, the pace of the increase eased later. On Friday, spot gold prices in the New York market rose by 2.1 per cent to $3,639.61 per ounce.
Earlier, following consecutive declines, gold prices fell to $3,426.35 per ounce on Wednesday, their lowest level since August 2025.
Meanwhile, investors remain concerned that the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates further. Higher interest rates generally put pressure on gold prices because gold does not generate interest income.
By contrast, higher rates make interest-bearing investments, including bonds, more attractive, potentially reducing demand for gold.
Whether gold prices will continue to rise in the international market will depend on movements in the US dollar, the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions and investor demand.