RMG exports notches 8.84pc growth in FY25

Year-over-year growth in Bangladeshi RMG exports showed increases of 9.10 per cent for the EU, the USA 13.79 per cent, and Canada 12.07 per cent.

The country’s RMG exports to UK saw a modest growth of 3.68 per cent in FY25. In the EU, Germany was the largest market for RMG, with exports at $4.95 billion, followed by Spain $3.40 billion, France $2.16 billion, Netherlands $2.09 billion, Poland $1.70 billion, Italy $1.54 billion and Denmark $1.04 billion.

Even, growth rates were high in several EU countries, such as the Netherlands (21.21 per cent), Sweden (16.41 per cent), Poland (9.77 per cent) and Germany (9.47 per cent).

Bangladesh's RMG exports also saw a 5.61 per cent rise in non-traditional markets, totaling $6.44 billion with a 16.36 per cent market share for Bangladesh.

Japan, Australia, and India were the leading markets in this category, with country’s RMG exports to Turkey seeing 25.62 per cent, India 17.39 per cent, and Japan 9.13 per cent growth rate. However, Bangladeshi apparel exports to Russia, Korea, the UAE, and Malaysia have declined.

In the apparel industry, the knitwear sector has shown a remarkable growth of 9.73 per cent, with the woven sector also experiencing an increase of 7.82 per cent.