5 banks provide Tk 9.45b liquidity support to 4 fragile banks

Four financially troubled banks have received Tk 9.45b in liquidity support from five stronger banks, backed by guarantees from Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The five banks - City Bank PLC, Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTBL), Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC, Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd, and Eastern Bank PLC- have provided a total of Tk 9.45 billion liquidity support to four weak banks - First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL), Social Islami Bank PLC, National Bank Ltd and Global Islami Bank PLC, confirmed BB Executive Director and spokesperson Husne Ara Shikha.

Of the banks, FSIBL has received Tk 3 billion, with Tk 2 billion from City Bank, Tk 500 million from MTBL, and another Tk 500 million from Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL).