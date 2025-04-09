Youngone Corporation CEO Kihak Sung receives state recognition

Kihak Sung, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the renowned South Korean conglomerate Youngone Corporation, has spent more than half of his 78 years building a business legacy in Bangladesh. A pioneer of the country’s readymade garment (RMG) sector, Sung was among the few who were part of the industry when it first emerged in the 1980s.

Remarkably, he was also the first foreign investor to step into Bangladesh’s apparel sector during its early years. What began as a modest venture has since evolved into a vast industrial empire, playing a transformative role in the country’s economy.

Now, the Government of Bangladesh has honoured Kihak Sung with honorary citizenship—a rare and significant recognition of his long-standing contributions. He was awarded this distinction for his pivotal role in the expansion of Bangladesh’s industrial sector, the creation of large-scale employment opportunities, and his substantial contribution to foreign currency earnings.