Extensive overseas assets of Sheikh Family, 10 industrial groups uncovered

Following the student-led mass uprising that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 11 investigative teams formed by the interim government have uncovered a range of irregularities—including loan fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering—linked to Sheikh Hasina’s family and ten major industrial groups.

Among them, S Alam Group has been found to be responsible for the largest share of irregularities and laundered funds. Several legal cases have already been filed in this regard.

A special ordinance is currently being drafted to facilitate the repatriation of the laundered money. Deliberations are ongoing to determine which international firm or organisation will be tasked with the recovery process. Experts engaged by the World Bank are assisting with this operation.

The highest level of the interim government has emphasised the utmost importance on this matter. Since then, joint investigative efforts by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) have been significantly intensified. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) is coordinating the investigation. The Bangladesh Bank has set up a specially secured room to manage and compile the investigation documentation.

Apart from Sheikh Hasina’s family, the ten industrial groups under investigation include S Alam Group, Beximco Group, Nabil Group, Summit Group, Orion Group, Gemcon Group, NASSA group, Bashundhara group, Sikder Group and Aramit group.

In addition to investigating these groups, the personal financial dealings of their key figures are also under scrutiny. It has been reported that several individuals from these families have renounced their Bangladeshi citizenship.