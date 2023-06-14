Power sector attracted USD 30b foreign investment in 13 yrs: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid announced on Tuesday that the power sector has attracted foreign investments of USD 30 billion over the past 13 years, starting from 2009, BSS reports.

“Power is the only sector where maximum foreign investment has been received during the period between 2009 and 2022 “, said the state minister while participating in the general discussion on the proposed national budget for 2023-24 at the Jatiya Sangsad here.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on 1 June unveiled Tk 7.61 trillion national budget for 2023-24 fiscal setting the GDP growth target at 7.5 per cent amid ongoing global economic crisis.