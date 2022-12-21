DCCI president new president Sameer Sattar

The newly elected president of DCCI Md Sameer Sattar is the head of Sattar and Co, a legal consultancy firm. Sattar and Co is one of the leading firms in Bangladesh and advises purely on corporate and commercial law matters, dealing with local and foreign investments.
In Bangladesh, Sattar's consultancy and advisory roles primarily involve, inter alia, strategic advice on matters involving company laws, corporate governance, banking and securities laws, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions.
He also provides transactional and regulatory advice in the media, communications, and technology sectors.
According to the release, during his time in London, Sattar worked in several leading international law firms focusing on commercial/business disputes and international arbitration.
Sattar has worked on commercial arbitrations conducted in all major venues around the world arising out of a broad range of transactions including foreign investment, public concessions, energy, natural resources, mining and exploration, banking and financial services, international trade, construction and shareholder disputes.