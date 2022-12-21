DCCI president new president Sameer Sattar

Md Sameer Sattar, head of Sattar and Co, has been elected as the president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for the year 2023 while SM Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman) as senior vice president and Md Junayed Ibna Ali as vice president.

The new board of directors took over charge at the 61st annual general meeting (AGM) of DCCI held in its auditorium here today, said a press release.

The newly elected directors are Engineer MA Wahab, Razeev H Chowdhury, Taskeen Ahmed, M Shafiqul Alam, Kamrul Hasan Tuhin and M Mosharrof Hossain.