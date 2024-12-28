Ship exports resume after 2 years

The last ship exported from Bangladesh was in September 2022. Ship exports are resuming again after two long years. Chattogram based ship export agency Western Marine Shipyard will deliver a ship named ‘Rayan’ –to the UAE in January first week.

The company has revived this almost forgotten sector of ship export through this landing craft vessel. The company officials said they would export seven more vessels to the same buyers in phases.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the company exported ships last on 29 January 2020. They exported two ships worth USD 11 million each to India on that occasion. As such, the company returns to exports after five years. The export agency manufactured ships for different local companies and agencies at this time.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Western Shipyard managing director Captain Sohail Hasan said the standstill in the ship export sector is coming to end after a long time. The shipbuilding sector is growing again after the global recession. It has also increased the possibility of new work orders coming in.