200,000 pairs of shoes manufactured in Bhairab daily

Local resident Babul Mollah has seen the transformation of the footwear industry in Bhairab of Kishoreganj from very close. He is also the owner of Nexus Footwear Limited.

He said the Stakmukhi Beel in the municipality’s Kamalpur area was under water two years ago. Now there are lines of footwear factories. Previously, shoes were made by hand. Now factory owners tend to use modern machinery to manufacture footwear. And to his surprise, Babul Mollah saw footwear being exported from Bhairab to Japan for the first time amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foot and Feet Leather Limited started exporting shoes for the first time two months ago. The 100pc export-oriented factory is located in Kalikaprashad union, 10 kilometres away from Durjoy intersection of Bhairab on way to Kishoreganj. After visiting the area, it was learned, construction of the factory began on a 66-decimal plot of land just before the pandemic. Through work remained halted for a while, the factory was inaugurated in February this year.

According to sources at the Foot and Feet, to date the company has exported 3,000 pairs of shoes to Japan so far. The price of a pair of shoes varies from $10 to $70 based on quality. Currently, there are 60 workers at the factory and 100-150 pairs of shoes are manufactured daily. On top of that, work environment of the factory is very good.