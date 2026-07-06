Inflation stays above 9pc for third straight month, squeezing low-income household

Inflation eased slightly in June, but has remained above 9 per cent for three consecutive months. According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), inflation fell to 9.16 per cent in June.

In May, inflation stood at 9.42 per cent, the highest in 16 months since February 2025. It has now remained above 9 per cent for three straight months.

People concerned believe the recent increases in fuel prices have fuelled inflation, placing additional financial pressure on low- and middle-income households.

The BBS published the June inflation data today, Monday.