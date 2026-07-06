Inflation stays above 9pc for third straight month, squeezing low-income household
Inflation eased slightly in June, but has remained above 9 per cent for three consecutive months. According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), inflation fell to 9.16 per cent in June.
In May, inflation stood at 9.42 per cent, the highest in 16 months since February 2025. It has now remained above 9 per cent for three straight months.
People concerned believe the recent increases in fuel prices have fuelled inflation, placing additional financial pressure on low- and middle-income households.
The BBS published the June inflation data today, Monday.
Fuel prices were increased twice in April and May, while electricity tariffs were raised in the final week of May. Those measures are believed to have intensified inflationary pressures.
Higher fuel prices increase the cost of living by driving up transport expenses and production costs, forcing consumers to pay more for goods than before.
According to BBS data, food inflation stood at 8.6 per cent in June, while non-food inflation reached 9.61 per cent. Overall inflation remained above 9 per cent in both urban and rural areas. Average inflation for the 2025–26 financial year (July–June) was 8.68 per cent.
How it affects livelihoods
Rising inflation increases hardship for low- and middle-income people. If incomes do not keep pace, household expenses become more difficult to manage.
Higher fuel prices have increased transport costs, pushing up the prices of vegetables, fish and meat in local markets. Rice prices have also remained elevated.
The national average wage growth in June was 8.18 per cent, according to the BBS. This means wages rose more slowly than inflation, reducing people's purchasing power and making it more difficult to afford essential goods.
When wage or income growth lags behind inflation, ordinary people face greater financial hardship as their real incomes decline. If earnings fail to keep pace with rising prices, many households are forced to rely on borrowing or cut spending on food, clothing, transport and other essential needs.