Unified dollar exchange rate takes effect, how it will work

A unified foreign exchange rate came into effect on Sunday as per the guidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the Bangladesh Bank moved away from a floating exchange rate after a long period.

From now on, price of US dollars will be same for remittance and export earnings. Though the selling price of US dollars will be different, all the traders must sell the foreign currency at a unified price. Besides, Bangladesh Bank will also buy dollars at the interbank exchange rate.

As global markets remained closed on Sunday, exchange of foreign currencies was thin. The unified price took full effect on Monday.

Price of US dollar also rose on Sunday. As per new decision, exchange rate of US dollars was Tk 109.50 a dollar for export of goods or services, as well as for remittance.