Youngone, Ha-Meem on top, Ananta creates a stir

Prothom Alo drew up this list of Top 10 exporters in the RMG industry by scrutinising the 2023-24 fiscal export figures of the National Board of Revenue (NBR). Local exports and sample exports were left out and only actual exports were taken into account.

A study of NBR's export figures for the last three years indicates that over a span of one or two years, the overall exports by these 10 groups has declined. In 2021-22 the total exports of the Top 10 was around USD 4.86 billion. The next year this declined to USD 4.68 billion. And finally in the last financial year the total exports of these 10 groups was around USD 4.59 billion.

The decline in exports by the top groups has had an impact on overall readymade garment export. The 2021-22 fiscal is said to have been the golden year for the country's garment export. In that financial year, garment exports totalled USD 30.34 billion. The next year, exports declined by 7.41 per cent. In the 2023-24 fiscal exports fell by another 1 per cent to USD 36.88 billion.

The NBR figures appear after duty is collected following taxation of the export consignments. NBR exports records include the previous fiscal's consignments of which export duty was paid in the last fiscal. Every year there is information of export information of around USD 1.5 billion which have been taken into account. This is done because if duty is not paid as yet on some consignments which were exported last fiscal, then the figures will appear in this fiscal's records.