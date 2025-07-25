USTR invites Bangladesh to resume talks on 29 July

The United States Trade Representative (USTR), the chief trade negotiation body for the American government, has invited Bangladesh to resume the third and final round of tariff negotiations on 29 July, said Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman.

Earlier, Bangladesh sent the country's position paper to the USTR on 22 July and proposed 26 July as the date for resuming the final round of negotiations at the USTR office in Washington DC.

However, the USTR finally set 29 July as the date for resuming the talks, where Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin will lead the Bangladesh team, the commerce secretary told BSS over the phone.