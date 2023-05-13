RMG exports reach $38.57b in July-April

Bangladesh’s total RMG exports has recorded a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 9.09 per cent for the July-April period of the current fiscal year (2022-23), according to the latest data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), reports BSS.

The country’s total RMG export during this period reached US$38.57 billion, out of which the EU market accounted for US$19.20 billion, accounting for 49.78 per cent of the total exports.