Bangladesh Bank allows shipping documents in importers’ names

Under the new arrangement, exporters will be able to send these documents directly to the importer or their nominated party.

Officials at Bangladesh Bank said the move is intended to help exporters meet the demands of international buyers. Many foreign importers prefer shipping documents to be issued in their own name to facilitate faster clearance of goods.

At the same time, the circular includes safeguards to ensure timely repatriation of export proceeds. Banks have been instructed to verify that there is a valid export order for each shipment and to conduct due diligence on the foreign buyer.