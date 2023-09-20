Burimari land port shut for a week amid workers’ strike

The workers’ strike at the Burimari land port has brought import-export activities to a halt for the past six days, causing significant disruptions in trade, reports UNB.

The workers insist that payments must be made directly through labour handling contractors or their representatives rather than through intermediaries like ‘Sardar’.

The workers argue that unless their demands are met, they will indefinitely cease all goods loading and unloading operations.

A huge traffic jam was created at the Burimari land port with goods-carrying trucks from both India and Bangladesh.