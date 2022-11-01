IMF meeting: Govt has to slash subsidies in oil, gas, power

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the government to reform its subsidy schemes in gas, power and fertilizer as the latter has been in a negotiation with the global lender for a loan of USD 4.5 billion.

As the government itself raised the fuel oil prices nearly three months ago, the IMF did not find it necessary to seek any reform in this regard.

The lending agency generally implies reduction in subsidy through its term ‘reformation’. It has sought a specific timeframe about the desired reforms. Also, it asked about the government’s plan over handing over the loss-making companies kept alive by the subsidies to the private sector.

A team, led by Rahul Anand, head of IMF’s Asia and Pacific division, has been holding meetings with various government departments since 26 October. The delegation held three separate meetings with the finance division on Monday and placed their requirements, including the subsidy reduction, according to sources.