Bangladesh receives record $35.56b in remittances in FY2025-26
Bangladesh received a record USD 35.56 billion in remittances during the 2025–26 fiscal year, according to data from Bangladesh Bank.
The inflow marks a significant increase from the USD 30.33 billion received in the previous fiscal year, 2024–25.
The strong growth in remittance earnings highlights the continued contribution of Bangladeshi expatriates to the national economy.
Remittances remain one of the country’s key sources of foreign exchange and play an important role in supporting household incomes, boosting domestic consumption and strengthening foreign currency reserves.
The latest figures underscore the growing importance of overseas workers in Bangladesh’s economic development.