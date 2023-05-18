Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on 22 May

A business-to-business (B2B) match-making event will be held from 22-26 May for expanding business between Bangladesh and Japan, reports BSS.

Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JBCCI) and Haison International Limited will jointly organise the event in Japan, said a press release in Dhaka on Wednesday.

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) ITPO Tokyo will provide local support in arranging the events.