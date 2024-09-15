TCB begins selling essentials at subsidised rates from today

According to the release, each family will be able to purchase 5 kgs of rice at Tk 30 per kg, 2 litres of edible oil at Tk 100 per litre, and 2 kg of lentils at Tk 60 per kg. These products will be available at TCB's designated dealer shops or their permanent outlets in city corporations, districts, and upazilas.

The sales operations will be conducted with the support of the district and upazila administrations as per the scheduled dates and times. Cardholders will be eligible to buy the subsidised items—rice, edible oil, and lentils—from the designated dealers.